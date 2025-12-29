Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 12.1% – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.39 and last traded at GBX 8.39. 26,150,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 9,689,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pantheon Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

