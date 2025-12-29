CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CompuMed had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

CMPD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. CompuMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of -0.30.

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults.

