Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Decreases By 32.1%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,796 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 21,805 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $33.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.6485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $10.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.0%.
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
