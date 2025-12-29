Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Decreases By 32.1%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,796 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 21,805 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.6485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $10.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 324.5% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 141,611 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 631.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $605,000.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

