Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.65. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.7080, with a volume of 101,701 shares trading hands.

CURLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

