CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Short Interest Update

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,133 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the November 30th total of 33,085 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA OWNS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,161. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Trading of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

About CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities. OWNS was launched on Jul 26, 2021 and is managed by Impact Shares.

