SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Short Interest Update

SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,461 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 140,505 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartKem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTK. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartKem by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in SmartKem in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in SmartKem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in SmartKem by 147.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 240,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartKem by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,004 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SmartKem in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SmartKem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SmartKem Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTK opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 5.07. SmartKem has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. SmartKem had a negative net margin of 6,262.36% and a negative return on equity of 610.88%.

SmartKem Company Profile

SmartKem plc (NASDAQ: SMTK) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in the development and commercialization of organic semiconductor materials for thin?film transistors (TFTs). Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has pioneered low?temperature processable organic materials designed to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and manufacturing flexibility. SmartKem’s solutions target a range of display applications, including flexible, foldable and transparent screens, as well as emerging sensor and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.

The company’s core product line consists of proprietary organic inks and formulations that can be integrated into existing TFT backplane production lines without the need for costly equipment upgrades.

