Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 24,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDM) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition and management of farmland across the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company focuses on generating stable income through long-term rental agreements with accredited agricultural operators. As one of the few publicly traded farmland REITs, Gladstone Land seeks to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of land assets tied to the essential agricultural sector.

The company’s primary business activity involves purchasing high-quality farmland and leasing it back under triple-net arrangements, whereby tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

