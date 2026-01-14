SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,758 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the December 15th total of 190,963 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SHF in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of SHF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 69,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,514. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.89. SHF has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $10.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources.

