Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 17,040 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

