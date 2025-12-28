Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Stock Holdings Lifted by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $919,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $179.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

