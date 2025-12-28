Tremblant Global ETF $TOGA is TRB Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

TRB Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tremblant Global ETF (NYSEARCA:TOGA – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Global ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TRB Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Tremblant Global ETF worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremblant Global ETF in the second quarter worth $840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOGA opened at $34.93 on Friday. Tremblant Global ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $199.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

The Tremblant Global ETF (TOGA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of globally listed equities. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental process in selecting investments. TOGA was launched on Aug 1, 2022 and is issued by Tremblant.

