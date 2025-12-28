Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $890.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,334,747 shares in the company, valued at $474,958,228.79. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $1,508,193.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,325,669.31. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,412 shares of company stock valued at $11,741,699. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

