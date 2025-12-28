BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $84.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOOO

BRP Trading Up 0.5%

BRP stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. BRP has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $78.07.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. BRP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 67.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.86%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 905.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,057.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.