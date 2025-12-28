GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,440 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 57,240 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,920 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,920 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF by 1,269.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AMZZ opened at $31.99 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $73.58 million, a PE ratio of -526.24 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

