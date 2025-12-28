Short Interest in ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG) Drops By 63.7%

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,454 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the November 30th total of 6,758 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ATA in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is a China-based provider of after-school art education services, delivering supplemental training to students from preschool through high school. The company’s curriculum spans traditional techniques such as sketching, watercolor and calligraphy, as well as digital art instruction, including digital illustration and multimedia design.
ATA Creativity Global combines in-person instruction at its learning centers with a proprietary online platform, enabling students to access course materials, interactive lessons and instructor feedback remotely.
