Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentherm from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $386.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.75 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gentherm by 1,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 16,716.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 295.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company’s core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm’s product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

