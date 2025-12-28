GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Critical Review

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -7.79% -14.25% -3.90% GlucoTrack N/A -2,311.96% -264.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and GlucoTrack”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $724.34 million 0.62 -$74.44 million ($0.15) -8.33 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$22.60 million ($34.62) -0.12

GlucoTrack has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs. Cresco Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlucoTrack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cresco Labs has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cresco Labs and GlucoTrack, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 1 1 1 3.00 GlucoTrack 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Cresco Labs beats GlucoTrack on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

