Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,956 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 3,735 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NYSE MSC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 8,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Studio City Ih has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.13.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

