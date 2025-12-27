Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 64.9% in December

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 706 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the November 30th total of 2,009 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. 6,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc is a China-based provider of K-12 educational services, offering a continuum of academic programs from pre-kindergarten through senior high school. The company operates private schools under the Four Seasons Education brand, delivering a blend of core curriculum subjects alongside international programs such as Cambridge Assessment International Education. Instructional offerings include full-time day and boarding school options, after-school tutoring, summer enrichment courses and test-preparation services, designed to meet the needs of students aged three to eighteen.

The company’s schools are located primarily in eastern China, with campuses in provinces such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

Featured Stories

