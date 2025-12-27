InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,258 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the November 30th total of 11,361 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 235,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

InPost Stock Down 0.1%

INPOY traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 47,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,516. InPost has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

About InPost

InPost is a Poland-based logistics company specializing in automated parcel locker solutions and courier services for e-commerce and retail businesses. Founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Rafa? Brzoska, the company developed a network of self-service “Paczkomaty” lockers designed to offer convenient, 24/7 parcel drop-off and pick-up options. InPost’s core offering streamlines last-mile delivery by reducing reliance on traditional post offices and home delivery, allowing customers to collect or return packages at their own convenience.

In addition to its parcel locker network, InPost provides door-to-door courier services, including same-day and next-day delivery options, as well as returns management and tracking solutions.

