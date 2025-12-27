Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,372 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the November 30th total of 8,534 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNHPF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 19,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd., commonly known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer and technology solutions provider. The company specializes in the design, development and assembly of a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, servers and networking equipment. Alongside its core manufacturing services, Hon Hai offers turnkey production capabilities, encompassing engineering, supply chain management and after-sales support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brand owners.

Founded in 1974 by Terry Gou and headquartered in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Hon Hai has grown from a single factory operation into one of the world’s largest private employers.

