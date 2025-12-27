Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,414 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 3,560 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mercari Stock Performance

MCARY remained flat at $9.55 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. Mercari has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.55.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc (OTCMKTS:MCARY) is a Japan-based e-commerce company that operates a peer-to-peer marketplace platform, enabling individuals to list, buy and sell used and new items via its mobile application and website. The platform accommodates a wide range of categories, including fashion, electronics, home goods and collectibles, and integrates payment processing and shipping coordination to streamline transactions for users.

Founded in February 2013 by Shintaro Yamada, Mercari quickly gained traction in its domestic market and went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in June 2018.

