Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM) Short Interest Up 158.9% in December

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,871 shares, a growth of 158.9% from the November 30th total of 14,244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIEM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIEM. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 84,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 250.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

