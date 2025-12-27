Contrasting Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD – Get Free Report) and Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Profusa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Profusa.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.8% of Profusa shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Profusa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Profusa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% Profusa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Profusa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A Profusa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profusa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Profusa beats ReShape Lifesciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Profusa

About Profusa

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

