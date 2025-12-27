iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 95.2% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 119,039 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the November 30th total of 60,975 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 257,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,278. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.0587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTK. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.