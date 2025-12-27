Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 263,763 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the November 30th total of 128,341 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 813,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 166.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 138.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

JQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 785,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE: JQC) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide current income while preserving capital. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including corporate debt obligations, bank loans, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, and credit-linked notes. Through active portfolio management, JQC aims to capture income opportunities across different sectors and credit quality tiers.

JQC’s portfolio construction emphasizes flexibility, enabling the fund to shift allocations among investment-grade and below-investment-grade credit depending on market conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.