ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Up 114.7% in December

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 300,239 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the November 30th total of 139,873 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,452,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,452,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 397,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 295,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ProPhase Labs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

PRPH traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.52. 1,250,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.66.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 825.01% and a negative return on equity of 482.05%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty health sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products. The company’s operations span infectious disease testing services, over-the-counter remedies and contract manufacturing for pharmaceutical and consumer health clients. ProPhase Labs leverages both in-house production facilities and distribution networks to bring targeted solutions to market.

In its diagnostics division, ProPhase Labs offers laboratory-based testing for respiratory and infectious diseases, employing molecular and immunoassay technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.