Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ) Short Interest Up 107.7% in December

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,451 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the November 30th total of 22,843 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUKZ traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,461. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $733.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 3,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Company Profile

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

