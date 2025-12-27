Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in December

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2025

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,004 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the November 30th total of 50,122 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,264 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Kering Stock Performance

PPRUY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. Kering has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PPRUY shares. HSBC lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Kering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kering from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kering Company Profile

Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.

Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.

