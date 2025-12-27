Short Interest in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Drops By 77.2%

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,002 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the November 30th total of 70,178 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company’s product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

