Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Increases By 92.7%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,820 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 31,051 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Raiffeisen Bank International to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $42.94 during midday trading on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, serving as the central and eastern European platform of the Raiffeisen Banking Group. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, leveraging its strong regional presence to facilitate trade, investment and day-to-day banking needs.

In its corporate and investment banking division, Raiffeisen Bank International provides lending, trade finance, project financing, cash management and capital markets services.

