Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp Sells 156,700 Shares

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 156,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.65, for a total transaction of C$11,540,955.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,370,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,070,762.10. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 60,900 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.21, for a total transaction of C$4,458,489.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 11,903 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.77, for a total transaction of C$473,382.31.

On Monday, October 13th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 215,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total transaction of C$7,067,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 111,900 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total value of C$6,797,925.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 253,572 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total value of C$8,180,232.72.

On Wednesday, October 8th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 2,062 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.28, for a total value of C$66,561.36.

On Thursday, October 9th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 133,889 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.37, for a total value of C$4,333,986.93.

On Thursday, October 9th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 1,795 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.39, for a total value of C$58,140.05.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,547. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.97. Endeavour Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$25.07 and a 52-week high of C$74.72.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Corp. will post 4.4476987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bankshares set a C$18.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.80.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

