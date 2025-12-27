Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $220.61 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $13.75 or 0.00015712 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $220.61 million and $437.93 thousand worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,505.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $619.55 or 0.00708015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00021039 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.74340413 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $437,763.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

