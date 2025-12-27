Kadena (KDA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $67.97 thousand worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on January 15th, 2020. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,586,083 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is www.kadena.io/perspectives. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

