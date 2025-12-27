Ark Price Tops $0.25 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $48.63 million and $1.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000117 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

