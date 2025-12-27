Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,921 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 31,943 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 110,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,321. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

