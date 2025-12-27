Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 466,123 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the November 30th total of 192,561 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,845 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,845 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dare Bioscience by 810.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dare Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Dare Bioscience by 20.0% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 232,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DARE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 90,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,061. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dare Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dare Bioscience, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for women’s reproductive health. The company’s flagship development candidate is Ovaprene, a monthly, self-administered, non-hormonal contraceptive vaginal ring designed to offer an alternative to traditional hormone-based birth control methods. Through its proprietary intravaginal drug delivery platform, Dare seeks to address unmet medical needs in gynecology and contraception with products that prioritize efficacy, safety and ease of use.

In addition to its lead contraceptive program, Dare is advancing a pipeline of early-stage assets aimed at treating gynecologic conditions through local, non-systemic drug delivery.

