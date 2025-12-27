TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.26 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and $5.26 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00014317 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00003499 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000020 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,085,559,768 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
