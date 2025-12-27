GEODNET (GEOD) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

GEODNET (GEOD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, GEODNET has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GEODNET token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. GEODNET has a total market cap of $63.39 million and approximately $284.54 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,404.33 or 1.00036102 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GEODNET Token Profile

GEODNET’s launch date was September 18th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 976,569,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,777,944 tokens. GEODNET’s official message board is medium.com/geodnet. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet. The Reddit community for GEODNET is https://reddit.com/r/geodnet_/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GEODNET is www.geodnet.com.

Buying and Selling GEODNET

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 976,569,568 with 438,777,945 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.14513247 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $333,647.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GEODNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GEODNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

