OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $197.86 million and $2.44 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,846,955 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

