Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 12,140 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 2.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges. The Index is designed to have a balanced representation from different segments of the water industry consisting of two clusters: 25 water utilities and infrastructure companies and 25 water equipment and materials companies based upon Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ industry classification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.