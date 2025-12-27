SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 94,701 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 175,996 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 946,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 946,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTM. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $83.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.