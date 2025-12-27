Amphion Innovations (LON:AMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amphion Innovations Plc (LON:AMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.91 and traded as low as GBX 2.80. Amphion Innovations shares last traded at GBX 3.20, with a volume of 176,680 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.92.

Ampeak Energy is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. Ampeak Energy owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. Ampeak Energy is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects. https://www.ampeak.energy

