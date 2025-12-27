Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 6,541 shares changing hands.

Hemostemix Stock Down 5.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia. The company also develops NCP-01, which is preclinical trial to evaluate effect on neuropathic pain and motor function recovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.