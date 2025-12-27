RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in December

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 194,690 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 354,240 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,071.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 94 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,071.2 days.

RemeGen Trading Down 1.2%

OTCMKTS:REGMF opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. RemeGen has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

RemeGen Company Profile

RemeGen Co, Ltd. is a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and immunology. Since its founding in 2009, RemeGen has built a portfolio of antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), monoclonal antibodies and bispecific antibodies aimed at addressing a range of solid tumors and immune-related conditions. The company leverages its in-house discovery, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to advance its pipeline from preclinical stages through clinical trials.

RemeGen’s lead product candidate, Disitamab Vedotin (RC48), is a HER2-targeting ADC that has received regulatory approval in China for HER2-positive gastric cancer and urothelial carcinoma.

