Short Interest in RockCreek Global Equality ETF (NASDAQ:RCGE) Declines By 45.3%

RockCreek Global Equality ETF (NASDAQ:RCGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,765 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 3,227 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RockCreek Global Equality ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RCGE opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.82. RockCreek Global Equality ETF has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Get RockCreek Global Equality ETF alerts:

RockCreek Global Equality ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About RockCreek Global Equality ETF

The RockCreek Global Equality ETF (RCGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of equities from developed and emerging markets, focused on firms committed to gender-balance within its company, also filtered through a fundamental screen. RCGE was launched on Feb 27, 2025 and is issued by RockCreek.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RockCreek Global Equality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RockCreek Global Equality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.