SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Short Interest Update

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,722 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 8,682 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $91.31. The company has a market cap of $971.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 389,806 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,641,000 after buying an additional 90,449 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 135.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 64,220 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $5,640,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 734,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 61,778 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality. QEFA was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.