iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,971 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the November 30th total of 3,643 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LDRH opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Get iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (LDRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds High Yield and Income ETFs, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing annually. LDRH was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.