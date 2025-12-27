Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,222 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,220. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $34.63 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTH) is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

