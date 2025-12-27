Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 9,099 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $152.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.83. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $155.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

